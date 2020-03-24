Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Baltimore woman launches website of restaurants open for business during COVID-19 pandemic

Baltimore woman launches website of restaurants open for business during COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Baltimore woman launches website of restaurants open for business during COVID-19 pandemic

Baltimore woman launches website of restaurants open for business during COVID-19 pandemic

Baltimore woman launches website of restaurants open for business during COVID-19 pandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Baltimore woman launches website of restaurants open for business during COVID-19 pandemic

TO FIGURE OUT WHAT BALTIMOREAREA RESTAURANTS ARE OPEN... AFOOD BLOGGER PUT TOGETHER AGOOGLE DOC WITH ALL THE CARRYOUT AND DELIVERY OPTIONS.

ITBREAKS IT DOWN BY LOCATION,CONTACT INFORMATION, HOURS,EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW TOSUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES ANDPARTICIPATE IN TAKE OUTTUESDAY.

I dont want anyrestaurants to close becauseof the coronavirus so i thinkif you have a favorite placeand they'r currently open,definitely keep supportingthem.

So they can keep payingthier staff and stay open andthen post coronavirus, socialdistancing, etc.

You can keepgoing there and creating goodmemories at your favoriteresturatns THERE'S ALSOWEBSITE CALLED DINING AT ADISTANCE.

YOU CAN SUBMIT ARESTAURANT TO BE INCLUDED ONTHE LIST OR SEARCH OTHERAREAS, LIKE DC.

WE HAVE THOSELINKS ON OUR WEBSITE WMA━2NEWS DOT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.