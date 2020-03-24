Baltimore woman launches website of restaurants open for business during COVID-19 pandemic

TO FIGURE OUT WHAT BALTIMOREAREA RESTAURANTS ARE OPEN... AFOOD BLOGGER PUT TOGETHER AGOOGLE DOC WITH ALL THE CARRYOUT AND DELIVERY OPTIONS.

ITBREAKS IT DOWN BY LOCATION,CONTACT INFORMATION, HOURS,EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW TOSUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES ANDPARTICIPATE IN TAKE OUTTUESDAY.

I dont want anyrestaurants to close becauseof the coronavirus so i thinkif you have a favorite placeand they'r currently open,definitely keep supportingthem.

So they can keep payingthier staff and stay open andthen post coronavirus, socialdistancing, etc.

You can keepgoing there and creating goodmemories at your favoriteresturatns THERE'S ALSOWEBSITE CALLED DINING AT ADISTANCE.

YOU CAN SUBMIT ARESTAURANT TO BE INCLUDED ONTHE LIST OR SEARCH OTHERAREAS, LIKE DC.

