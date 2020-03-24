Now Indians start panic buying after national lockdown announced

Global  

Shoppers in Ahmedabad, the largest city in India's western province of Gujarat, queue in the street to buy essential goods on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide lockdown announceme

Shoppers in Ahmedabad, the largest city in India's western province of Gujarat, queue in the street to buy essential goods on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide lockdown announcement.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 33 on Tuesday, local media reported.

A sixth of the world's population is now under lockdown in India alone.




