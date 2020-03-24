Global  

Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Thinks He'll Die From Coronavirus In Prison

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
NEW YORK, NY – Tekashi 6ix9ine has just over three months left on his 24-month prison but according to TMZ, he wants out now.

The imprisoned rapper is reportedly concerned he will catch COVID-19 while behind bars and is attempting to get out early.

