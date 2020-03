Concerns over supply shortages of protective masks

FACILITIES FROM RUNNING OUT OFPROTECTIVE MASKS ASCORONAVIRUS CASES CONTINUE TOINCREASE.CONTACT FIVE INVESTIGATOR DAVEBOHMAN DIGS DEEPER INTO THESHORTAGE.<<[LOOK LIVE IN] HOSPITALS INSOUTH FLORIDA ARE IN A RACEAGAINST TIME.

I'M TOLD THEYTRYING TO STRETCH OUT THE USEOF THEIR MASKS LONG ENOUGHUNTIL NEW ONES NOW BEING MADECAN BE SHIPPED SOUTH&AND LATETHIS AFTERNOON, GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS SAID HELP*IS ON THEWAY.

(PKG) [ RON DESANTIS /GOVERNOR OF FLORIDA ] [ 7:41]“WEN-95 MASKS.

WEMORE AND MORE EVERY DAY ANDWETHAT BECAUSE WE KNOW HOWIMPORTANT IT IS” REASSURANCEFROM THE GOVERNOR TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS DEALING WITH ANINFLUX OF CORONA VIRUSPATIENTS, WHEN THERESHORTAGE OF PROTECTIVE MASKS(PKG) [BETSY MARVILLE / NURSEORGANIZER ] [3:49]“ITAND BEYOND WHAT OUR HOSPITALSAND NURSING HOMES CAN HANDLERIGHT NOW” BETSY MARVILLE ISAN ORGANIZER FOR THE UNIONTHAT REPRESENTS DOZENS OF AREANURSES&.AND SAYS A SHORTAGE OFPROTECTIVE MASKS IS A MAJORCONCERN.

ONE NURSE SENTCONTACT FIVE THIS PICTURE OFHIS PROTECTION.

ONE N-95MASK&PLACED IN THE PAPER BAGDURING BREAKS, THEN REUSEDFOUR OR FIVE TIMES BEFOREBEING THROWN OUT.

MARVILLEDOES*NOT BLAME HOSPITALS.[BETSY MARVILLE / NURSEORGANIZER ] [5:16]“BY THE CDCGUIDELINES, THEYTHE’WHAT DO WE DO WHEN WEIN SHORT SUPPLY?AND THEYTRYING TO DO IT THE CORRECTWAY” [ LOOK LIVE TAG ] WHILEGOVERNOR DESANTIS TRIES TOREASSURE HEALTH CAREWORKERS&THOSE ON THE FRONTLINES CONTINUE TO STRETCH THEUSE AND RE-USE OF THE MASKSTHAT NOW PROTECTS THEM FROMCORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS.

