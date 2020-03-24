Hospital bed concerns in Wisconsin now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:57s - Published The city looks into ideas in case the state needs more hospital beds. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jana Feyereisen RT @patrickdmarley: "What most concerns me right now would be if we as a country and as a state and as individuals and as communities don't… 5 hours ago Patrick Marley "What most concerns me right now would be if we as a country and as a state and as individuals and as communities d… https://t.co/FdhPrv3d0f 6 hours ago People's Food Co-op RT @PBSWI: Today on Noon Wednesday, Kate Walton, an emergency room nurse at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, joins us today… 6 days ago PBS Wisconsin Today on Noon Wednesday, Kate Walton, an emergency room nurse at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, j… https://t.co/J9Sl2yZ0tK 6 days ago