MTA bus driver says agency is putting drivers and riders at risk of getting COVID-19

ABOUT SAFETY ON MTA BUSES.

ABUS DRIVER TOLD US TONIGHT,THE BUSES ARE OVERCROWDED,MAKING IT VIRTUALLY IMPOSSIBLEFOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.

WMA━2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND JOINS USLIVE FROM NORTH BALTIMORE ANDRAY, THIS BUS DRIVER BELIEVESHE AND OTHER PASSENGERS ARE ATRISK OF GETTING COVI━19.YEAH, HEHE SAYS HE DEALS WITH ONAVERAGE 300 PASSENGERS A DAYTHAT ALONG WITH OVERCROWDINGHE SAYS PUT HIM AND OTHERDRIVERS AT MORE RISK OFGETTING SICK NOW HE'S CALLINGON MTA TO MAKE SOME CHANGES12 00“I fear for my safet”An MTA bus driver speaking tous on the condition WE CONCEALHIS IDENTITY.

Telling ustonight he feels the agency isputting drivers and passengersat risk of getting COVID 19“we donequipment we really need.

Wedonmasks” The driver who hasworked with the agency foryears says they are even moreat risk because buses arebecoming overcrowded He sayspeople are even jumping over achain that blocks off asection of the bus when itreaches capacity.“I signed upto be a bus driver andtransporting people, riskingmy life, my kids life andtaking something home to themjust wasnup for” Last week, GovernorLarry Hogan directed people toonly use MTA for essentialtravel and banned gatheringsof more than 10 people.

Butthis driver says hebeen boarding more than 10people ALMOST on a dailybasis.

11 27“they standingall over top each other,everything that the governoris putting out there, it seemsas though are management iscontradicting the safetyprotocols put in place” Wereached out to MTA about theseclaims and the agencyresponded by saying“thesafety of our riders andemployees is MDOT MTApriorit” adding theyimplemented rear door boardingon all bus routes to limitperson to person contactbetween operators and ridersIn response to overcrowding,the agency says crowded busesare not representative ofMTAridership.

But, this busdriver disagrees, saying somechanges need to be made.

20 34“more services on every lineto thin out the ridership” 2053“Put some kind of petitionup to literally separateoperators from passengers”AND HE SAYS MORE DRIVERS ARCONCERNED ABOUT THESE ISSUESAS WELL, BUT THEY WON'T TALKOUT OF FEAR OF LOSING THEIRJOBS.

NOW, I DO WANT TOMENTION MTA DID TELL ME ITMONITORING EMPLOYEECLOSELY, THE AGENCY ALSO SAYSITON CONTROLLING CROWD SIZEADDING OVER THE LAST THREEWEEKS, THEREIN RIDERSHIP AND MTA ISEXPECTING THAT TREND TOCONTINUE.

LIVE IN OLD GOUCHER,RAY STICKLAND, WMA━2 NEWS.RIGHT NOW CAN BE