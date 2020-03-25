Couple from Italy in Chattanooga give perspective on coronavirus situation

Tests.

We're all starting to make changes to abide by rules geared toward slowing the spread of coronavirus.

But, for people in one of the hardest hit countries, they've been dealing with strict restrictions hoping to see some relief.

News 12's dorothy sherman spoke with a couple who live in italy who just happened to be in chattanooga to get their take on the situation abroad.

Like many people, peppo and jane biscarini probably had no idea just how severe the spread of coronavirus was going to get when they decided to leave home in southern italy to come to chattanooga.

Peppobiscarin / lives in italy: "we treat it lightly at first.

People were still gathering together, having parties, coming together, you know, hey let me kiss you on the cheek' and you know that was the kiss of death, literally."

In italy, there have been 10's of thousands of cases and over 6,000 deaths, but the rate of new cases seem to have started to slow.

And, italians have been under a strict lockdown.

Peppobiscarin / lives in italy: "so if you're caught going on the street without a specific reason i.e.

You're not going shopping, grocery or you're not going to a pharmacy, you can have fines up to 4,000 euros which is about 4600 dollars.

So people are taking it much more seriously and i think that why there's also been some of that decline."

The biscarinis have remained in contact with friends and family who live in the country.

They say the restrictions have been a big adjustment.

Jane biscarini / lives in italy: "they have a very different cultural norm whereas we love to open our doors, have friends over, our friends kids are over.

They typically do all that out on the streets in the piazzas.

They don't typically gather in homes."

Though separated, residents have still found ways to connect.

Peppobiscarin / lives in italy: "one of the guys that we are working with, we're mentoring."

Peppobiscarin / lives in italy: "he did this about four days ago at 6 pm he just put some loud music outside on the balcony and people were listening.

So they say okay well see you tomorrow at 6 again so he put more music and so now he's doing a full on dj."

The biscrinis have some friends in italy who are currently infected with covid-19 and others who are on the mend.

They urge people in the u.s. to take the virus seriously.

