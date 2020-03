Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:12s - Published Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus A teacher in Jupiter has started an online art class to help kids and parents while they are at home because of the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jupiter teacher starts YouTube art classes for kids stuck at home amid coronavirus THEY ARE STUCK AT HOME RIGHTNOW. WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SMIRANDA CHRISTIAN EXPLAINS HOWIT WORKS.<< PCK: (NAT) ITDAY WITH MISS KATE. (NAT) ARTTEACHER KATE LINDQUIST STARTEDTHE ONLINE ART CLASSES FROMHER JUPITER HOME AND PUT THEMON YOUTUBE LAST WEEK. SHE SAYSSHE WANTED TO GIVE FAMILIES ALITTLE FUN MIXED INTO THEIRDAY 2.33 JUST TO KNOW THERE ISA HIGHLIGHT IN PEOPLES DAYSESPECIALLY WHEN WE ARE NOTSURE WHAT THE NEXT DAY WILLBRING MISS KATE SAYS SHE MIXESIN THE LEARNING 2.07 THE KIDSDON'T KNOW WE ARE LEARNING BUTWE ARE HAVING A GOOD TIME THISWEEK THE THEME IS SWEETTREATS. THE VIDEOS GIVE STEPBY STEP DIRECTIONS. (NAT) KIDSARE ABLE TO LEARN ON THEIR OWN4.13 I HAD THE JOY OF HEARINGFROM A MOM WITH A 4-YEAR-OLDAND SHE LEARNED TO PAUSE THEVIDEO, AND SHE WAS ABLE TOCOOK DINNER THE WHOLE NIGHTMISS KATE SAYS SHE HOPES THEVIDEOS CAN ADD SOME GOODMEMORIES TO A STRESSFUL TIME.(NAT) IN JUPITER, MIRANDACHRISITAN WPTV.





