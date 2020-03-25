Coronavirus Pandemic: San Francisco Emergency Officials Say Bay Area Just Days Behind New York 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:12s - Published Coronavirus Pandemic: San Francisco Emergency Officials Say Bay Area Just Days Behind New York A source who works at the San Francisco Emergency Management Dept. Tells KPIX 5 officials there believe the Bay Area is 5 to 10 days behind New York, and that this week will be crucial toward determining whether it will be different here. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-24-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this