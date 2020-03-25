Coronavirus Pandemic: San Francisco Emergency Officials Say Bay Area Just Days Behind New York

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
A source who works at the San Francisco Emergency Management Dept.

Tells KPIX 5 officials there believe the Bay Area is 5 to 10 days behind New York, and that this week will be crucial toward determining whether it will be different here.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(3-24-2020)

