White House, Senate Agree To $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal To Boost Economy In Coronavirus Pandemic

White House, Senate Agree To $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal To Boost Economy In Coronavirus Pandemic
WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Tweets about this

FOXNashville

FoxNashville BREAKING: The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have reached an agreement on a $2 trillion COVID-19 re… https://t.co/1TYszoylth 18 seconds ago

JoanJoly

Joan Joly Senate and White House have agreed on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. Here's what's in it https://t.co/c562QzzRnc via @CBSPolitics 31 seconds ago

amarbishnoi

Amar Bishnoi RT @ANI: US Senate, White House agree on a $2 trillion #Coronavirus rescue plan: AFP news agency 46 seconds ago

Playharder2000

linda farm life Coronavirus live updates: White House, Senate leaders agree on $2 trillion stimulus; US deaths top 800 https://t.co/YldeoTZMI3 via @USATODAY 2 minutes ago

woodeling

Woodeling 🦎 RT @Enquirer: Coronavirus live updates: White House, Senate leaders agree on $2 trillion stimulus; US deaths top 800 https://t.co/BjCHCcx971 2 minutes ago

moraedgar099

Mora G. RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: The Senate and White House have agreed on a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to aid workers, businesses and a h… 3 minutes ago

sami59

Sam Iwen RT @jilevin: Coronavirus live updates: White House, Senate leaders agree on $2 trillion stimulus; US deaths top 800 https://t.co/ctYXuJjKqz… 4 minutes ago

Enquirer

Enquirer Coronavirus live updates: White House, Senate leaders agree on $2 trillion stimulus; US deaths top 800 https://t.co/BjCHCcx971 4 minutes ago

