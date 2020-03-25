Reporter Update: Pittsburghers Urged To Stay Home

Global  

The World Health Organization has warned that the United States could become the next epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is telling residents to stay home, KDKA's Nicole Ford has the story on KDKA Morning News.

