Watch: Priyanka Chopra goes live with WHO Director, bust COVID-19 myths

Priyanka Chopra held an Instagram Live video with WHO General-Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Technical Lead for Covid-19.

During the interaction, Priyanka asked the professionals vital questions pertinent to the pandemic.

She even put forth queries of the users who were watching the live interaction.

Watch the full video more details.

