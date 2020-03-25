Global  

People Sneezing Probably Just Have Allergies And Not The Coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are fevers and dry coughs, not sneezing.

As the season changes people experience sneezing and congestion from their allergies.

According to Business Insider, since the outbreak, people are on high alert over people’s sneezing or coughing.

Yet congestion only occurs in 4.8 percent of COVID-19 cases and sneezing is not a symptom of the virus.

Even then, if someone had allergies and the virus, sneezing could be a way for it to quickly spread.

