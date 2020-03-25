Canteen on UK construction site 'cramped' during coronavirus outbreak

Global  

Footage from March 22 shows how a London construction site was still working in "cramped" conditions during the coronavirus outbreak.

The filmer described it as a "cramped welfare area during the crisis." The filmer also informed Newsflare that the site is still populated with many workers today (March 25), despite government-imposed restrictions and lockdown measures.

Many workers from construction sites across the country have taken to social media to express outrage that many workers have no choice but go to work, despite not being essential workers.

The dismay has prompted a Twitter trend under the hashtag "#ShutTheSites".

