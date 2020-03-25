London enters second day of virtual lockdown 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:54s - Published London enters second day of virtual lockdown Britain entered the second day of a virtual lockdown on Wednesday with the UK parliament set to suspend sitting for at least four weeks as part of the government's efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. 0

