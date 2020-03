Ford, GM, 3M Team Up To Fight COVID-19 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:29s - Published They are working to produce face masks, respirators, and ventilators. 0

FORD MOTOR COMPANY WORKING ON A NEW PROJECT BUT NOT A CAR. FORD JOINING FORCE WITH 3M AND GE HEALTH CARE TO PRODUCE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND PROTECTIVE GEAR FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS. THAT INCLUDES FACE MASKS, RESPIRATORS AND VENTILATORS. MOTOR COMPANY ALSO PLANS TO ASSEMBLE MORE THAN 100,000 FACE SHIELDS PER WEEK





