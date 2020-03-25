NYC’s Rikers Island Set to Release 300 Elder, Non-Violent Inmates Amid Pandemic 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published NYC’s Rikers Island Set to Release 300 Elder, Non-Violent Inmates Amid Pandemic New York City is set to release around 300 elder, non-violent prisoners from Rikers Island as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this