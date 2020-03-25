Local municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders across FL 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:05s - Published Local municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders across FL Governor Ron DeSantis has been clear on his stance not to order Floridians to shelter-in-place, amid coronavirus concerns. However in the past 24 hours, we’ve watched a number of local municipalities issue their own orders, with more likely on the way. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders across FL LOW ON BLOOD SUPPLIES. GO TO"GIVE BLOOD C-B-C DOT ORG." TOFIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN HELP OUT.THIS MORNING THE GOVERNOR SAYSHE WILL *NOT TO ORDER FLORIDIANSTO SHELTER-IN-PLACE...EVEN THOUGH A NUMBER OF CITIESARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIROWN HANDS.JESSICA ALPERN FOLLOWING THODEVELOPMENTS AROUND OUR STATESHE JOINS US LIVE WITH THELATEST.YOU’LL RECALL ONE OF THE REASONTHE GOVERNOR HAS ARGUED AGAINSTA STATEWIDE SHUT DOWN... HEDOESN’T FEEL IT’D BE FAIR TO THEAREAS SEEING LITTLE IMPACT FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS.BUT WHAT WE’RE SEEING NOW...ARE THE AREAS WHO HAVE SEEN ANUMBER OF CASES... ISSUING THEIROWN ORDERS.IN THE PAST 24 HOURS -- A NUMBEROF FLORIDA CITIES ORDERINGRESIDENTS TO SHELTER-IN-PLACE.STARTING IN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY --ONE OF THE AREAS WITH THELARGEST OUTBREAKS IN OUR STATE.TEN MUNICIPALITIES HAVE ADOPTEDSAFER-AT-HOME ORDERS THERE...INCLUDING MIAMI-BEACH, BALHARBOUR AND KEY BISCAYNE.THE MAYOR OF ORANGE COUNTY HASALSO ISSUED A STAY-AT-HOME ORDERUNTIL APRIL 9TH.NOW OTHER CITIES PLANNING TOFOLLOW SUIT...THE MAYOR OF MIAMI WILL HOLD ANEMERGENCY MEETING TODAY TODISCUSS.AND TAMPA’S MAYOR HOPES TO ENACTA STAY-AT-HOME ORDER *TODAY,THAT WOULD GO INTO EFFECT ATMIDNIGHT.SO FAR FLORIDIANS SHARING SPLOPINIONS ON IF MEASURES LIKETHIS ARE NECESSARY.1:33"People have taken enough pain,lost enough jobs."BUTT"It’s good because that way wecan keep the community safeWE’VE BEEN KEEPING A CLOSE EYELOCALLY IN SOUTHWEST FLOR





Tweets about this Please Please Please Stay Home! —𝕕𝕒𝕟𝕚♿ @jswhalen1 @Nick_Searles Sounds like @GovRonDeSantis who's only bending to pressure, so the local municipalities ar… https://t.co/Ohpt5h1Jfc 38 minutes ago Izabela Zaluska From yesterday: Gov. Kim Reynolds has said Iowa is "not in a place where we would order a shelter-in-place." Howeve… https://t.co/CsfUjhRlJY 8 hours ago Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Local municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders across FL - https://t.co/G837Se5JRI 8 hours ago