Home Ministry suspends NPR, Census 2021 excercise indefinitely in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak

THE HOME MINISTRY HAS INDEFINITELY SUSPENDED THE EXERCISE TO UPDATE THE NPR AND COLLECTION OF DATA FOR CENSUS 2021 IN THE WAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN THE COUNTRY.

P CHIDAMBARAM, THE FORMER FINANCE MINISTER WHO WAS AMONG THE FIRST TO ADVOCATE A NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO STOP THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE FROM SPREADING, TWEETED A 10-POINT PLAN FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO PUT MONEY IN THE HANDS OF THE POOR DURING THE 21-DAY LOCKDOWN ANNOUNCED BY PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, PRINCE CHARLES HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

A SPOKESPERSON SAID THAT THE 71 YEAR OLD IS DISPLAYING MILD SYMPTOMS BUT OTHERWISE REMAINS IN GOOD HEALTH.

And other news #21daylockdown #StayHomeSaveLives