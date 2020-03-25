Global  

Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan washes dishes, practices monologues during lockdown

Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan washes dishes, practices monologues during lockdown

Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan washes dishes, practices monologues during lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has been doing a slew of activities at home.

Like a few other stars, Kartik Aaryan was seen washing his dishes.

His caption on the video was 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki...'

Aaryan also came out in full support of PM Modi's 'janta curfew' idea.

On March 22, he posted an image of himself banging a plate.

PM had asked all Indians to thank essential service providers in this fashion.

Watch the full video for more details on how Kartik Aaryan has been working from home during COVID-19 lockdown.

