Coronavirus Update: ER Doctor, Celebrities Spread The ‘Stay Home’ Message now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:52s - Published Coronavirus Update: ER Doctor, Celebrities Spread The ‘Stay Home’ Message As the coronavirus spreads more rapidly in New York, healthcare workers are pleading with people to just stay home. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this