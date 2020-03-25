Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Coronavirus Pandemic: Dr. Oz Questions The President And Vice President About Availability Of Medicine

The Coronavirus Pandemic: Dr. Oz Questions The President And Vice President About Availability Of Medicine

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
The Coronavirus Pandemic: Dr. Oz Questions The President And Vice President About Availability Of Medicine

The Coronavirus Pandemic: Dr. Oz Questions The President And Vice President About Availability Of Medicine

In a virtual Town Hall on Fox News Tuesday, Dr. Oz asked President Trump about his goal to reopen the country by Easter and spoke to Vice President Mike Pence and the Task Force about where the government stands on accelerating clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak azithromycin while satisfying the demand of front-line doctors who want these pills for their patients and themselves.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KevinGathirwa

#RedJacketKE RT @CosmasRop: State House should do better & always update Kenyans prior on the exact time President Uhuru will deliver brief. When you ar… 44 minutes ago

CosmasRop

Cosmas Rop Kiprotich State House should do better & always update Kenyans prior on the exact time President Uhuru will deliver brief. Wh… https://t.co/ZAbjqG0nVN 1 hour ago

NLADA

NLADA "Defendants who enter the criminal justice system will have to stay there longer, which could raise serious questio… https://t.co/U9CJDDn2ZO 1 hour ago

thelifeofblakec

Blake Chiuminetta President trump and his task force answer your questions on coronavirus pandemic #coronavirus #LockdownNow 🎥… https://t.co/IgAtmb5Dal 17 hours ago

LIVE_COVERAGE

LIVE COVERAGE RT @FOX13News: We're live with President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House for a FOX News town hall, where… 18 hours ago

BrianLawson15

Brian Lawson RT @MikeCasonAL: @GovernorKayIvey echoes President Trump on coronavirus pandemic, said everything must be done to get people back to work.… 20 hours ago

MikeCasonAL

Mike Cason @GovernorKayIvey echoes President Trump on coronavirus pandemic, said everything must be done to get people back to… https://t.co/GmJzCqFXQ9 20 hours ago

LeftyRandy

Rand @PressSec @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse @FoxNews HAPPENING NOW — President @realDonaldTrump is participating in a Vi… https://t.co/F5INhCRU15 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.