The Coronavirus Pandemic: Dr. Oz Questions The President And Vice President About Availability Of Medicine now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:42s - Published The Coronavirus Pandemic: Dr. Oz Questions The President And Vice President About Availability Of Medicine In a virtual Town Hall on Fox News Tuesday, Dr. Oz asked President Trump about his goal to reopen the country by Easter and spoke to Vice President Mike Pence and the Task Force about where the government stands on accelerating clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak azithromycin while satisfying the demand of front-line doctors who want these pills for their patients and themselves. 0

