Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vehicles queue up on highway to enter Wuhan after nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown

Vehicles queue up on highway to enter Wuhan after nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Vehicles queue up on highway to enter Wuhan after nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown

Vehicles queue up on highway to enter Wuhan after nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown

Vehicles lined up on a highway to enter Wuhan after a nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown.

The video, filmed on G4 Beijing–Hong Kong–Macau Expressway on March 22, shows hundreds of vehicles waiting in long queues to enter Wuhan.

Police officers were seen scanning commuters' health QR codes and checking their temperature before allowing them to go through.

From March 22, people returning back to Wuhan can scan their health QR codes to enter 30 tollgates across the city.

Traffic restriction has been lifted in Hubei province on March 25 except for Wuhan, which has to wait until April 8.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Suryakr13

Surya.K.R RT @ErikSolheim: Bravo! Normally I hate traffic jams. But this one is soooo good news! Back to work! Vehicles queue up on the highway to e… 14 minutes ago

nabercanki

Canki Jr. #ChineseVirus RT @XHNews: Back to work! Vehicles queue up on the highway to enter Wuhan, as the #coronavirus epidemic wanes. #COVID19 https://t.co/qgTbsv… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.