Vehicles queue up on highway to enter Wuhan after nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown

Vehicles lined up on a highway to enter Wuhan after a nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown.

The video, filmed on G4 Beijing–Hong Kong–Macau Expressway on March 22, shows hundreds of vehicles waiting in long queues to enter Wuhan.

Police officers were seen scanning commuters' health QR codes and checking their temperature before allowing them to go through.

From March 22, people returning back to Wuhan can scan their health QR codes to enter 30 tollgates across the city.

Traffic restriction has been lifted in Hubei province on March 25 except for Wuhan, which has to wait until April 8.

