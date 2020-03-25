Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases in NY top 30K

Coronavirus cases in NY top 30K

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases in NY top 30K

Coronavirus cases in NY top 30K

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says 40,000 people have signed up as a surge healthcare force in New York state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus cases in NY top 30K

The spread and combat this virus.

The governor just wrapped up his daily update on coronavirus.

Right now he says there are 30,000 confirmed positive cases 12 percent are hohositalized.

Three percent of those hospitalized are in an icu.

There are five thousand new cases in new york.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Woodwinecoolers

Rob Thomson RT @ByMikeBaker: Total confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases at end of each Tuesday: • Jan. 14 — 0 • Jan. 21 — 1 • Jan. 28 — 5 • Feb. 4 — 11… 1 second ago

KinshukaLucrin

That Gooner Bun 5000 new #coronavirus cases in #NewYork in the last 24 hours. That's absolutely mad! Trump cares more about the Dow… https://t.co/XzUzMl3Cfs 2 seconds ago

WeatherSalem

WxSalem Oregon RT @FrankLuntz: U.S. cases of #coronavirus are now growing even faster than they were in China. https://t.co/u3ze4dd9Fi 2 seconds ago

WestIndieBEAUTY

Billie-Jean RT @_miyaaaaaaaaa: Over 400 cases in Maryland! That’s is ridiculous. I pray everyone beats their case of coronavirus. This is getting wayyy… 2 seconds ago

Mist3rLon3ly

MrL-TLB #GeneralStrike RT @washingtonpost: China is declaring victory over coronavirus in Wuhan. That’s cause for hope — and skepticism. https://t.co/vkHCOZAngc 2 seconds ago

officialkariq

KariQ RT @atiku: With the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in our country, I wish to make a passionate plea to owners of International Canc… 2 seconds ago

tellmarh

Ada Idemili RT @DrOlufunmilayo: Our inability to enforce mandatory quarantine on abroad returnees has given us over 40 Coronavirus cases in a week. And… 3 seconds ago

williescottb

willie.scott RT @jaketapper: 5 days ago COVID19 death toll in US passed 200. It just now passed 800. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that a… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.