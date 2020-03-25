Global  

Hilarious South Carolina girl mocks her mom's home-schooling methods amid quarantine

Brantley, a 5-year-old girl in Barnwell, South Carolina is tired of her mother's ad-hoc teaching ability amid the coronavirus quarantine, so she goes on a hilarious rant on Wednesday (March 25).

Brantley, a 5-year-old girl in Barnwell, South Carolina is tired of her mother's ad-hoc teaching ability amid the coronavirus quarantine, so she goes on a hilarious rant on Wednesday (March 25).

"She has had a bellyful of her Mama’s teaching abilities or lack thereof!

It’s safe to say that mama is getting on Brantley’s nerves.

This quarantine has all of us acting a fool," said Susan, the mother and filmer.




