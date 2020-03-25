Coronavirus: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies From COVID-19 Illness At Age 59

Angélica Millán RT @THR: Famed chef Floyd Cardoz died on Wednesday at age 59 due to coronavirus at New Jersey's Mountainside Medical Centre https://t.co/3P… 13 seconds ago

Cori Belanger RT @ColorMeRed: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus at 59 https://t.co/cevVXk2w23 18 seconds ago

Ziggy RT @ziggylasvegas: @realDonaldTrump So this is a hoax? You piece of shit. https://t.co/G5wrLsc5Nr 1 minute ago

Wenda Weese RT @thedailybeast: Floyd Cardoz, an Indian-born chef who ran several well-known restaurants in New York, died after being hospitalized with… 2 minutes ago

The Clown Whisperer RT @AlliecatLady1: Famed Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus at 59 https://t.co/16hx7LZq9d 2 minutes ago

Ana Cristina De Lion RT @stevesilberman: Top Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of #coronavirus after being admitted to the hospital as a "precautionary measure." https://t… 2 minutes ago

Ziggy @realDonaldTrump So this is a hoax? You piece of shit. https://t.co/G5wrLsc5Nr 2 minutes ago