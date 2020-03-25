Idris Elba slams coronavirus conspiracies

Idris Elba has blasted conspiracy theories that celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus.



Tweets about this jackie colleton Idris Elba slams theory celebs are being paid to say they have coronavirus: https://t.co/klctrsh0R1 via @AOLdotUK 10 minutes ago Andie Murray RT @DSimpsonAuthor: Coronavirus: Idris Elba slams conspiracy theory that stars have been paid to say they have illness https://t.co/q9Th8Ez… 11 minutes ago T. Brown Idris Elba slams theory celebs are being paid to say they have coronavirus: 'Absolute bulls***' https://t.co/O3EnggBuGX 12 minutes ago Duncan Simpson Coronavirus: Idris Elba slams conspiracy theory that stars have been paid to say they have illness https://t.co/q9Th8EzMPJ 12 minutes ago Kayla Burrows RT @KaylaBurrows2: Idris Elba slams theory celebs are being paid to say they have coronavirus: 'Absolute bulls***' https://t.co/oSNzMStETY… 19 minutes ago Kayla Burrows Idris Elba slams theory celebs are being paid to say they have coronavirus: 'Absolute bulls***' https://t.co/oSNzMStETY via @YahooEnt 19 minutes ago Brenda Mackay Idris Elba Slams Claim Celebrities Are Being Paid to Say They Have Coronavirus: 'Such S...https://t.co/bUDjHxzR7l 38 minutes ago PATRICIA RT @DailyMailCeleb: 'That's absolute bull****!' Idris Elba slams accusations he was PAID to say he'd contracted coronavirus https://t.co/hn… 1 hour ago