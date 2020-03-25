Global  

COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown

COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown

COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown

People in Mumbai rush for gas and groceries as a nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Modi.

People were seen lining up outside gas agencies, petrol pumps and grocery shops.

This comes as Section1 44 was imposed in the state to restrict citizens’ movement in the state.

People were also not seen practicing social distancing, as is advised during the ongoing coronavirus threat.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in India.

