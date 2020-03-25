Billionaire Mark Cuban: 'Lives At Stake'

Global  

Getty/Michael Kovac Billionaire Mark Cuban says we should be listening to epidemiologists, not billionaires, when it comes to deciding when to return to work.

&quot;Ignore anything someone like me might say.

Lives are at stake,&quot; Cuban told Bloomberg.

Former executives like Tom Golisano and Lloyd Blankfein are both calling for the economy to be opened up as quickly as possibly, and President Trump is urging for Americans to get back to work by April 12.

Billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says Americans should be listening to epidemiologists, not billionaires, as the country mulls when to return to work.

