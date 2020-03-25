Global  

BBC’s Doctors to celebrate 20th anniversary with fly-on-the-wall episode

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Doctors will celebrate its 20th anniversary this week with a special extended episode in the style of a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

The BBC soap has featured appearances from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Comer, Eddie Redmayne, Nicholas Hoult, Emilia Clarke and Claire Foy over the years.

