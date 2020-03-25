Middle Georgia Community Food Bank impacted by COVID-19

In macon jatrissa wooten 41 nbc news all macon adult daycare centers are closed until further notice.

Officials with the middle georgia community food bank say they are feeling the impact as the coronavirus spreads through middle georgia.

41nbc's rashaad vann has more on how the food bank is helping residents during this crises.

Nat according to tom adkisson, the interim director of the middle georgia food bank, they are receiving more calls for support to distribute food items. adkisson: we are flat out, have been, well monday from last week, it has really started accelerating.

We are seeing more calls for help.

Delivery driver thaddeus walker, says the food bank is working as hard as they can to feed as many people as possible.

Walker: we've had a lot of people show up lately, and we are going to do our best to get the food out to the people.

The food bank does not need volunteers right now, but they are urging residents to donate more non-perishable foods.

Walker: we could use donations, as well as people being mindful of the situation of staying in their automobile and wait to be served.

Adkisson: we have a lot of food, we need to get it out to the people who need it.

They will be gathering as much food as much they can to distribute to more than 175 agencies across the region.

Adkisson says they will also focus on schools that need more help serving meals.

Adkisson: from our standpoint, our support for school kids, really rely on getting the food out to the mobile pantry to getting it out to families most of the food comes from the united states department of agriculture.

But middle georgia residents donating to the cause will also help.

Adkisson: donations are definitely important to us, um we will be buying food as fast c1 3 b13 as we can.

Reporting in macon, rashaad vann,