Defending Jacob Trailer - Plot synopsis: Family is unconditional... In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay.

Directed by Morten Tyldum starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, J.K.

Simmons release date April 24, 2020 (on Apple TV Plus)