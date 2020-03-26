JFest Delayed

J-fest has been officially postponed from its original may date now to august 1st.

News 12's bekah birdsall has the details.

"when our city and county government step in and say look for the safety of our , we've got to extend this ban and there's probably not going to be any events in the month of may for large gatherings.

At that point, they made the right decision, and so we had to make the right decision and fortunately, god had a date ready for us, august 1st."

Thankfully, jfest is able to maintain the same lineup of artists as orginally planned.

"zach williams, the only date he was available on a saturday was august 1st and then, everybody else just seemed to fall right in suit there."

Jfest will give out refunds to those who cannot attend this new date, but hopes many people will hold on to their tickets and still attend the event.

"with festivals, when we move, we've already paid all our artists, we've already booked that.

There's all that infrastructure that we had to pay and as a non profit ministry, goodness it would really crush us as a ministry if all the sudden, $70,000 dollars of refunds had to go out the door."

Jfest will also be doing their part to make sure public areas around the park are sanitized regularly.

"we'll follow all of the cdc guidelines and things, there are sprayers we can use to walk around and spray the porter-potties and just the common areas and things as people are coming through the gate."

They say their reaction from the public has been positive with many thankful its only a postponement.

Reporting in chattanooga, i'm bekah birdsall, news 12 now.

