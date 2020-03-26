Catholic Charities temporarily closing night shelter after positive COVID-19 test 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:20s - Published Catholic Charities temporarily closing night shelter after positive COVID-19 test Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is temporarily closing its emergency night shelter for men after a positive coronavirus test. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Catholic Charities temporarily closing night shelter after positive COVID-19 test CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF SOUTHERNNEVADA.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...AUSTIN CARTER IS LIVE...FROM ASAFE DISTANCE...NEAR THE LOCATION IN NORTH LASVEGAS.WE ARE KEEPING A SAFE DISTANCEBECAUSE HEALTH OFFICIALS TELLUS A MAN WHO USED CATHOLICCHARITIES SERVICES TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID 19....HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS THE MAN HAD BRIEFEXPOSURE TO SOME STAFFERS ANDOTHER PEOPLE WHO USE THEIRSERVICES.RIGHT NOW CATHOLIC CHARITIES ISCLOSING ITS EMERGENCY NIGHTSHELTER FOR MEN.THEY ARE WORKING WITH CITYOFFICIALS TO FIND ANOTHER PLACETO RELOCATE THOSE PEOPLE INNEED.THE HEALTH DISTRICT SAYS THEMAN IS NO LONGER SHOWING ANYSYMPTOMS AND IS NO LONGERCONSIDERED RISK TO THOSE AROUNDHIM.HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE WORKING TONOTIFY ANYONE WHO MAY HAVE COMEIN CONTACT WITH THE MAN...AS FOR ALL THESE PEOPLE WHO AREOUT HERE ON THE STREET...OF THIS STORY AND ONCE WE LEARNMORE ABOUT WHEN THIS MAN MAYHAVE COME TO THE SHELTER WEWILL LET YOU KNOW ON AIR ANDONLINE AT KTNV DOT COM.THE NUMBER OF POSITIVE COVID-19CASES IN NEVADA SITS AT 321.





