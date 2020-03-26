Global  

'Wonder Woman 1984' has been postponed due to COVID-19

'Wonder Woman 1984' has been postponed due to COVID-19

He upcoming DC blockbuster sequel was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on June 5.

But Warner Bros.

Has confirmed a new August 14 release date amid the global crisis.

