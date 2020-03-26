Trump slams CBS News hack Paula Reid at coronavirus briefing for spewing 'fake news' Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 weeks ago Trump slams CBS News hack Paula Reid at coronavirus briefing for spewing 'fake news' Trump slams CBS News hack Paula Reid at coronavirus briefing for spewing 'fake news' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Truth https://t.co/PF1JKPMHFR Chris Wallace has always been a lying liberal, a hack journalist along with Neil Cavoto. Al… https://t.co/oxeBXh1Uhb 8 hours ago