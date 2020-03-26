Covid-19 | ‘Mahabharata won in 18 days but..’: PM Modi on 21-day lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said winning the war against coronavirus will take 21 days as opposed to the 18 days taken to win the epic war of Mahabharata underlining the enormity of the challenge posed by the disease that has brought the world to its knees.

He added that while Lord Krishna had guided the Pandavas to victory, the nation was today being guided by its 1.3 billion citizens.

“Healthcare professionals working in white uniforms in hospitals are like God for us today, they are saving us from the disease.

They are saving us by risking their own lives,” he said.