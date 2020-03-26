Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Global  

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, as physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirms the money will be used to provide doctors and nurses with protective equipment.

