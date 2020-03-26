Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, as physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirms the money will be used to provide doctors and nurses with protective equipment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dave Sanders RT @thehill: Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to buy masks, protective gear amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/8qRnz4jZQy https://t.co/q… 5 seconds ago klemie meladze RT @ameyaw112: #Covid19: Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to help fight coronavirus https://t.co/bFuOq3KLkh https://t.co/rj1fGl0DBu 3 minutes ago DAYLIGHT Coronavirus: Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million For Fight Pandemic https://t.co/zhXiDVl3Pp https://t.co/73nZNaM22t 3 minutes ago MissZealSwee1 RT @TMZ: Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/z7tI1ace4g 3 minutes ago The Hill Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to buy masks, protective gear amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/8qRnz4jZQy https://t.co/q4JxbuTqht 6 minutes ago Lex RT @yashar: Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to buy masks, protective gear amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/ZA4EdEbCXJ 6 minutes ago DEQEO® Entertainment! RT @enews: Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/Jw04ZsW6Pi 8 minutes ago Btlsblog.com Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to help fight coronavirus https://t.co/Tzn4MfyRWh https://t.co/AX8xJkVWwU 11 minutes ago