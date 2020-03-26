Health experts say 40% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized are 20 to 54 years old now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:47s - Published Health experts say 40% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized are 20 to 54 years old Health experts are learning young people are still at risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul C. Beavers RT @NC5: More than 75% of Davidson County cases are people 18 to 49 years old. https://t.co/LoqxzheTkV 14 seconds ago Sheryl Nantus 🇨🇦/🇺🇸 RT @905wesa: Experts say that rural PA health systems will likely be among the last in the state to receive additional N-95 masks, ventilat… 1 minute ago 90.5 WESA Experts say that rural PA health systems will likely be among the last in the state to receive additional N-95 mask… https://t.co/2A80R4yW3F 3 minutes ago NewsChannel 5 More than 75% of Davidson County cases are people 18 to 49 years old. https://t.co/LoqxzheTkV 31 minutes ago Loise Arcillas RT @cnnphilippines: Health experts say it is important for patients not to hold back on any vital information about their cases, as full di… 2 hours ago