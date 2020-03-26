Fitness guru 'Fat Barney' leads a workout while scoffing booze and ice-cream now < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published Fitness guru 'Fat Barney' leads a workout while scoffing booze and ice-cream This hilarious video shows fitness guru 'Fat Barney' - dubbed the 'chubby Joe Wicks' - leading a workout while scoffing booze and ice-cream.Unlikely gym-bunny Barney Wills, 45, has become an internet star after footage of him leading the nation in a work-out with a difference went viral.The porky PT donned his best sporting gear, including an Ellesse t-shirt and a green sweat band, to put those currently in lock-down through their paces.He energetically moved from side to side, but said he made sure he took crucial breaks to re-hydrate with prosecco and keep fuelled with a coned ice cream.Barney made the clip after seeing how much everyone had been raving about Joe Wicks' online workouts.The nightclub owner from Plymouth, Devon, recorded his own version from home on Wednesday, March 25.Barney said: "Everyone was going on about PE with Joe Wicks and I was in bed and thought I was going to go downstairs and do our own video."We're just having a laugh, it's funny because of the size of me."It was just a bit of stepping from side to side, with an ice cream and a bottle of prosecco. "I couldn't drink the prosecco, I had to spit it out as you can see in the video."In the video, Barney can be seen walking from one side of his living room to the next, as his family watch on from the sofa.The video, which has been shared online, has so far received around 20,000 views.Barney added: "It was just there to make people smile in this troubling time."I'm very worried about the current situation, but it's too easy to feel down if you see bad news all the time - it's good to have a laugh, it's not all doom and gloom out there." 0

