Teachers and Coronavirus

Two North Alabama teachers test positive for coronavirus
The experts.

Our team coverage continues in huntsville.

Waay 31's sierra phillips is live in huntsville after teachers tested positive with coronavirus in the city and county school systems. local leaders will meet today and we expect to learn more about these cases.

At noon today, we'll hear from local leaders and expect to find out what happens next after learning about the diagnoses.

The superintendent of huntsville city school sent a letter to parents saying this closure might be extended by the state superintendent and they're preparing for that.

One of the teacher's who tested positive works here at morris middle school.

The other teacher works at endeavor elementary, that's a madison county school.

We know the last day the teacher at endeavor had contact with students was march 13th... that means tomorrow is the last day of concern--- when symptoms would likely pop up.

We talked with a student who says she is a student of the teacher diagnosed here at morris.

Denis marites gruijullo, 6th grade, morris school i was scared of something because i had classes with her.

Madison county schools contacted parents of the students who had class with the teacher at endeavor elementary school today the huntsville city council is meeting for the first time since the diagnosis.

The meeting will be limted to 25 people to allow for social distancing.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.




