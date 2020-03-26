What you need to know: March 26

There are now over 69-thousand confirmed cases in the united states - with over 3 thousand of those here in california..

Developing overnight - congress passes the largest economic aid package... in u.s. history.

In a big move wednesday night the chico city council voted to remove mayor randall stone.

At the same time - they voted in council member ann schwab as chico's new mayor.

This is not the first time the chico city council has attempted to remove mayor stone..

They tried and failed in september.

We have details on the first coronavirus death in shasta county..

Health representatives say the patient was a 75-year-old woman.

She tested positive after going to the emergency room sunday..

And died tuesday afternoon.

Health officials say they can't release which hospital she died in... or where she visited before she was admitted.### the redding city council will have a meeting tonight at 5:15 pm.

On the docket for the evening?

What to do with 2 million dollars from redding electric utility to be issued as rebates to reu customers.

Doors to the meeting will be open 30 minutes prior.

Tri counties bank is reporting an employee at the oroville branch has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That person is now home in quarantine - after having recently returned from a trip.

A bank marketing director tells action news now - the employee had worked at the branch march 10 through march 13th - and a half day march 17th.

Bank reps are trying to reach customers who may have had contact with that employee.

However, the butte county public health department would not confirm specifics of this case.### in redding -- parks have seen a lot more foot traffic due to the coronavirus forcing people to isolate..

The redding recreation department says it does not have any plans to close the trails or parks -- but if they start to see overcrowding -- that could lead to a shutdown.

The city says park staff continues to maintain facilities by cleaning up the bathrooms and taking out trash.

Butte county representatives say there has been confusion surrounding local property tax deadlines.

According to the treasurer and tax collector's office-- although federal and state income tax deadlines have been moved-- the county deadline of april 10th remains the same.

However--for those who are directly impacted, either physically or financially, by the coronavirus, there will be a penalty waiver process offered after the april 10, 2020 deadline.###