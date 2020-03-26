Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus | PM's warning; 'no AC' advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM's warning; 'no AC' advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:30s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus | PM's warning; 'no AC' advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM's warning; 'no AC' advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates

From a strict statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to praise from Ivanka Trump for an Indian startup, here are the top 10 news updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

A day after declaring a 21-day lockdown across the nation, the Union government made fresh additions to the list of exempted activities.

Meanwhile, PM Modi warned those allegedly harassing medical staff over fear of infection.

The Indian National Congress is pushing for cash transfers to the poor to help them tide over the crisis.

And, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra advised people to not use air conditioners, if possible.

Watch the full video for the other top news updates on the battle against Coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tcbUlyanof

Çetin Ulyanof RT @michaeljohns: #Taiwan warned the @WHO on #coronavirus in December but was ignored, @FT and @AndrewKerrNC report: "Weeks after receivin… 7 seconds ago

chatraadhyadha1

Chatra Adhyadha RT @DailyMirror: Warning people who break coronavirus lockdown rules could be arrested https://t.co/6vqPq6QeCN https://t.co/eepHM5wySu 10 seconds ago

norplescu

bluedreams RT @JoeBiden: President Trump says no one saw this coming, but that’s just not true. Our own intelligence officials were warning of the cor… 24 seconds ago

black56red56

marcus aurelius RT @DrDenaGrayson: ⚠️Jobless claims soar to 3.28 million, the highest for a single week in history. @realDonaldTrump’s total FAILURE to ro… 26 seconds ago

roberttorres117

robot magnet RT @jharveylewis: "We Don't Have the Ventilators, We Don't Have the Beds, Hospitals Setting Up Beds In The Parking Lot" This is a Warning… 26 seconds ago

IM_DEB_RAJ

DEB RAJ NAG RT @nytimes: Japan has not widely tested for the coronavirus. Its people are going about their lives, even crowding into clubs that had pre… 33 seconds ago

mpls55418

Nancy Ward RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Austrian leader credits Netanyahu for early coronavirus warning https://t.co/HoPEhneDRk 34 seconds ago

gloriabocaranda

Gloria Bocaranda RT @CBSEveningNews: .@SpeakerPelosi: "If we do not heed the advice of the scientific community about isolation...then the light at the end… 35 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.