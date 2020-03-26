Construction workers remain on London building site despite nationwide lockdown

This building site on a residential property in north London was littered with construction workers flouting the two-metre social distancing rules today (March 25).

The construction industry has come under fire since the coronavirus outbreak as many sites are still open with contractors working in close quarters with each other despite a nationwide lockdown for non-essential workers.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The video was shot at 10.03 this morning...They started work on Monday 23rd stripping the old roof.

Today they are using heavy equipment - pneumatic drills I think - to break up a concrete floor." A social media trend has started under the moniker "#ShutTheSites" after people working on construction sites were back at work following the lockdown even though they're not deemed "key workers."