Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Construction workers remain on London building site despite nationwide lockdown

Construction workers remain on London building site despite nationwide lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Construction workers remain on London building site despite nationwide lockdown

Construction workers remain on London building site despite nationwide lockdown

This building site on a residential property in north London was littered with construction workers flouting the two-metre social distancing rules today (March 25).

The construction industry has come under fire since the coronavirus outbreak as many sites are still open with contractors working in close quarters with each other despite a nationwide lockdown for non-essential workers.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The video was shot at 10.03 this morning...They started work on Monday 23rd stripping the old roof.

Today they are using heavy equipment - pneumatic drills I think - to break up a concrete floor." A social media trend has started under the moniker "#ShutTheSites" after people working on construction sites were back at work following the lockdown even though they're not deemed "key workers."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.