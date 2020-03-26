Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Montreal Company That Makes Hospital Supplies Is Hiring As Demand Skyrockets

A Montreal Company That Makes Hospital Supplies Is Hiring As Demand Skyrockets

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
A Montreal Company That Makes Hospital Supplies Is Hiring As Demand Skyrockets

A Montreal Company That Makes Hospital Supplies Is Hiring As Demand Skyrockets

One Montreal company is stepping up to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Courey Inc.

Is a 110-year-old Montreal-based family business specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of textile products throughout North America.

During this difficult period, its employees have been working extra hard to provide hospitals with all the necessary equipment to keep doctors and nurses protected from the novel coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.