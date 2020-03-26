Global  

Coronavirus Update: New York State May Lose Up To $15 Billion As A Result Of Pandemic

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the coronavirus pandemic represents a “double whammy” to state and local govenments in terms of revenue.

Governments are spending more to fight the virus while also receiving less revenue from taxes as businesses are shut down.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

