Crisis Line: Domestic violence cases double amid COVID-19

Where we stand.

Join us here on 41-n-b-c for the special broadcast of the governor's statewide town hall tonight at 8.

Staff at crisis line and safe house of central georgia, say ... domestic violence cases are rising since people have to stay home ... due to covid-19 risks.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more ... on the services available ... if you or someone you love ... needs help.

C1 3 b13 (:43) (:10) (:21) in the last the crisis line is continuing to