'We survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. We will survive this one too': Guarino's aims to survive second pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:14s - Published 'We survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. We will survive this one too': Guarino's aims to survive second pandemic Founded just months before Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, Guarino's Restaurant in Little Italy will withstand the novel coronavirus pandemic with the same determination. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'We survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. We will survive this one too': Guarino's aims to survive second pandemic AS POSSIBLE BECAUSE THESITUATIONS THEY'RE WORKING WITHARE SO SENSITIVE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Tomato Wellness Tillie Lewis, the Tomato Queen survived the 1918-1919 Spanish flu Pandemic. As she laid in her Brooklyn tenement re… https://t.co/PcPILKfPKx 8 minutes ago Charmarkeh H. RT @safiyaaaay: According to British officials, Spanish flu killed 7% of Somaliland’s population. It killed tens of thousands of people in… 1 hour ago Chris Isidore RT @YankeesNerd: BTW today is not the first time baseball canceled due to pandemic. 1918 season ended about 27 games early due to Spanish F… 2 hours ago Nancy Setnan @12News Hell yeah! In order to curb the spread and save lives, Arizona must be put on lockdown. Tell him to look at… https://t.co/g9gZDYq13w 3 hours ago Mark D. Somerson RT @columbusbiz1st: Here's how the North Market is changing to help vendors and shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/eqCfwT… 3 hours ago Columbus Biz First Here's how the North Market is changing to help vendors and shoppers amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/eqCfwT2myc 3 hours ago Carrie Ghose RT @DanEatonBiz1st: 'We survived The Spanish flu': How the North Market is adapting during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4zpg7khXW7… 4 hours ago Dan Eaton 'We survived The Spanish flu': How the North Market is adapting during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4zpg7khXW7 via @columbusbiz1st 5 hours ago