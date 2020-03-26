Global  

Labor Department says it saw an increase of 3 million unemployment claims last week

Labor Department says it saw an increase of 3 million unemployment claims last week

Labor Department says it saw an increase of 3 million unemployment claims last week

The Labor Department saw an additional 3 million people seeking unemployment claims last week — the highest increase of unemployment claims the Labor Department has recorded since it began measuring seasonal unemployment.

