'We have to get back to work' -Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration is preparing new coronavirus guidelines that would characterize U.S. counties as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk, and declared that the American people have to get back to work.

The United States on Thursday surpassed China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases, according to a Reuters tally.

At least 1,178 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, which has proven especially dangerous to the elderly and people with underlying chronic health conditions, according to a running tally based on reports from state and local public health authorities.




